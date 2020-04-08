Weather Wednesday: Anemometer

This week for your weather Wednesday we are creating an anemometer.

This is another project where you can find most of the items at home. This project requires cupcake liners (or dixie cups), a pencil, stool(or anything that will hold the pencil upright, clay is an option), needle and thumbtacks(stapler).

How to assemble:

Step 1: Cut two strips of cardboard that are the same size. Then create two slits in the middle of the two strips so that when the slits are put together it creates an X.

Step 2: Carefully use the needle to stick through the intersection of the pieces of cardboard. Make sure that there is movement around the needle. Then insert the tip of the needle into the easer of the pencil.

Step 3: Find something to hold the pencil upright. Like the stool here or clay would be another option.

Step 4: Carefully pin the cupcake liners or dixie cups to the end fo the cardboard strips. Make sure that they are all facing the same way.

Step 5: Find a good spot outside and watch the wind increase the momentum of the anemometer.

THIS PROJECT IS NOT WATERPROOF OR GUSTY PROOF…

Taking the next step...

Let's calibrate how your anemometer works!

On a day with light or no winds, grab your anemometer and get in the car. Then drive down the street at 10 miles per hour.

Then hold the anemometer out the window, make sure you have a tight grip and is well put together. Then you'll count the number of rotations in 30 seconds, a great way to be able to keep track is coloring on cupcake liner or dixie cup so it's easy to track.

Then however many times your anemometer spins in 30 seconds will correspond roughly to wind blowing at 10 miles per hour.

If you have any questions email me at atriplett@wxow.com