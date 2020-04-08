Weekly virtual meeting offers lifeline to local nonprofits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As many local organizations face uncertainty in unprecedented times, conversation can prove vital.

Rick Kyte from the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics and Leadership at Viterbo University facilitates the weekly virtual meetings that help navigate these tough times.

The group started chatting last week with about 20 local nonprofit leaders, according to one participant. Kyte said they will meet each Wednesday morning via a videoconferencing app to provide a forum to talk about the challenges local groups face.

Covering topics dealing with stress, resources availability and distribution and dealing with boards of directors, Kyte said it also provides an opportunity to simply check-in and see how fellow leaders cope with changes.

To join the meeting, contact Kyte via email. Send your request to rlkyte@viterbo.edu.