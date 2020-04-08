Wisconsin COVID-19 cases increase by 178, 7 more dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- Confirmed cases and deaths in Wisconsin from COVID-19 continued to rise Wednesday.

Confirmed cases of the virus are up to 2,756. That is up 178 from the day before.

Deaths rose to 99, a rise of seven from the day before. That number suggests a fatality rate of 3.6 percent. However, the US does not have widely available testing so the number of people who either have or have had the disease is likely higher. That means the fatality rate is probably lower.

Over 30,000 test results have come back negative.

The number of people who have needed to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 is at 790, 29 percent of total cases.

The goal of many of the restrictive measures like Gov. Tony Evers' safer at home order is designed to slow the illness' spread and thereby reduce the number of hospitalizations at any one time.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) released these figures on its website Wednesday. DHS updates its site daily, around 2 p.m., with updated figures of the pandemic's impact on Wisconsin.