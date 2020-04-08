Wisconsin GOP’s coronavirus bill sets up political skirmish

Wisconsin Republicans have proposed sweeping legislation designed to help the state deal with the coronavirus but the measure looks destined to stall in a political fight with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The governor’s office released a summary of the GOP proposal that shows the plan would give the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee the ability to make state budget cuts as it deems necessary and eliminate a raise for state workers next year if state revenues dip dramatically. Evers says that provision must come out of the bill before he’ll move forward on it.