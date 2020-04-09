A wintry return with strong cold winds

Bitterly cold feel…

Overnight the winds picked up speed. Winds have already been known to gust to 41 mph early this morning. And gusts up to 50 mph will be possible today. The winds are coming from the NW so that means colder air is moving in with the strong winds. Morning lows will be within the 30s with a wind chill in the 20s to be cautious of. Keep your hats and mittens handy!

Through your Thursday winds will be strong, but there are also precipitation chances. A lagging trough within the Great Lakes region will allow for showers/flurries. Scattered showers will exist in the afternoon, with little to no accumulation expected. Highs will flirt with the low 40s, so bundle up!

Calm day…

After an active Thursday, the pattern will calm for a few hours. The sunshine will work out and dominate the sky. Yet, this will create another chilly morning in the 20s and 30s. But by the afternoon temperatures will feel slightly warmer. Due to calming winds, no precipitation, and more surface heating. But towards the evening commute, the clouds return and you’ll need the umbrella again.

Wet weekend…

There will be a few chances for scattered showers on Saturday as a low pressure strengthens to the south. Then by Sunday, a likely chance for showers slides through the region with the low pressure. We will need to watch how much cold air works in on the backside and if snow accumulations will be possible.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett