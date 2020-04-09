Haircut solutions while salons are closed

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As non-essential businesses remain closed for the time being, there's plenty for people to worry about, including their hair.

Before you do anything drastic, you have some options when it comes to your growing locks, according to a local hairdresser.

Abbey Holt, a hairdresser at Starr's Sister Salon in Eau Claire said when it comes to your hair the best option is to wait it out until salons are open again.

If you decide to cut it, Holt suggested finding a pair of scissors that are relatively sharp.

If you have a clipper cut, use a longer guard than you think you'd need, because you can always go back and cut more later. Holt suggested slowly trimming around your head.

For longer styles, Holt suggested just trying to get by for the time being.

"What I've been doing is I've pretty much been wearing my hair in a bun or ponytail every day, or a cute bandana or a hat or scarf or anything, I mean, just to get by," Holt said. "As far as hair color goes, that's something I would not recommend doing at home. It's risky, and there are a lot of things that can go wrong."

Holt added that now is a great time to try out different styling techniques and play around with your hair.