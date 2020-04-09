Local woman works as nurse and volunteer firefighter during pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - We've been learning more about the COVID-19 frontline workers here locally, from grocery store clerks and food service providers to truck drivers and childcare staff.

A local woman is dividing her time between two critical jobs during the pandemic. She is both a volunteer firefighter with the La Crescent Fire Department and a full-time nurse at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

Cassie Buehler has been a volunteer firefighter in La Crescent for almost a decade, but these days responding to an emergency call is a bit different.

"Depending on what signs and symptoms the caller might be experiencing, then we might be in a little bit more type of gear," said Buehler.

She's constantly at risk of exposing herself to the virus, and with a family at home to consider.

"Changing your clothes before you go home, making sure you have clean hands when you enter your house. I have come home and taken a shower right away."

Her kids are age six, three and one. Cassie says it has been a bit difficult for them to understand this new normal.

"We're covering our cough, we're washing our hands, don't touch your face with dirty hands. So, they've kind of been reassured through those simple techniques."

Most days after Cassie is done volunteering as a firefighter, she then heads into work at Gundersen where she then switches gears to being a nurse.

"I'm doing a little bit more night shift coverage. That's just to help ensure our bedside staff, our true frontline staff, feel the support from leadership."

She's practically on call, around the clock, as both a firefighter and a nurse, but says she's not a hero.

"We're all in this together. We all have our different definitions of heroes. I've been doing this now for nine years, so it still hasn't changed,"

Cassie says the big message she wants to share with the community is not to fear COVID-19, but she says to respect it.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has mandated daycares stay open for first-line defense workers, which has allowed Cassie to keep her children in daycare while she continues to work during the pandemic.