River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at McGregor.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 3:45 AM Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will fall to a stage of 18.0 feet by Friday

morning and continue to fall thereafter.

* Impact…At 18.0 feet…Pumping operations begin at the Prairie du

Chien waste water treatment facility.

&&