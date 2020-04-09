Wisconsin DMV offices now available by appointment only

Wisconsin (WQOW)- As of Wednesday, you won't be able to go to a Wisconsin DMV service center unless you make an appointment first.

On March 23, the DMV stopped in-person vehicle registration, which accounts for about 50 percent of in-person business according to DMV administrator Kristina Boardman.

To further protect both customers and employees, DMV locations across the state are now restricting in-person visits to a small number of essential services by appointment only.

"The priorities for that service are anything that's related to a commercial driver's license. We don't want to impede on the movement of freight, or one's employment by any means," Boardman said. "If you are new to Wisconsin and you need your first driver's license or identification card, we want to be sure that we're doing that. If you need your free ID for voting, we have a process for that."

Boardman said many services can be completed online or by mail, and all license renewals have been extended by 60 days. She encourages you to check out the DMV website for more information, and said if you are unsure how to proceed, you can call the DMV at (608) 264-7447.

She says the DMV is working hard to maintain social distancing and keeping its offices clean in order to keep essential employees and customers safe.