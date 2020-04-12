Getting Answers: How do we sift through the coronavirus information?

MADISON (WKOW) -- We're constantly being bombarded with new information about the coronavirus, with the number of cases changing every day and the recommendations and orders from health officials continuing to evolve.

But, in the middle of the pandemic, it's still hard for officials to pin down when it will all end.

Our sister station 27 News in Madison asked the Wisconsin Hospital Association how we should process all the new information.

"I think what people should do and the public should do, the media included, should listen to the scientific experts about what the numbers mean that they're seeing both in their area and nationwide, and worldwide quite frankly," said vice president of communications Mark Grapentine. "They're the ones that have the expertise that have committed their lives to being able to understand what some of the numbers that we see might mean."