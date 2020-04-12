Messy Messy Sunday

Nice Saturday…

Saturday was the calm before the storm. Most of us got into the upper 50s and low 60s and it was a really nice spring day. A few scattered showers moved through overnight otherwise temperatures began to drop as a cold front slowly moved in. Things really change for some on Sunday as winter makes a huge comeback.

Late Season Winter Storm…

It’s spring in the Upper Midwest, and an April snow storm does not surprise me! We have quite the messy forecast on our hands for Sunday. What will start out as mostly rain for most of us will slowly transition to snow during the day. Areas just to the north and west of La Crosse are under a Winter Storm WARNING starting Sunday morning. This includes, Wabasha, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Winona and Fillmore counties. This area is looking to see the heaviest of the snow, with the highest snow fall totals. Right now, it looks if those counties could see 6"-8”+ of heavy wet snow. Remember, our temperatures are going to be near that freezing point, so that makes precipitation type tough.

The immediate La Crosse area is under a Winter Weather Advisory. This means more of a rain/snow mix is likely with lower snow totals. I still think that 1-3” is possible, especially on the bluff tops. We will be pretty warm in the valley, so expect a lot of this to melt on contact initially. The farther south you go, the lower the chance for measurable snow. We also have to look for very windy conditions, even whiteout at times thanks to strong NE winds from 20-30mph. TRAVEL NOT ADVISED. This band of heavy snow can easily shift over the next 24 hours of model runs, so please stay up to date with our forecast.

Monday…

This storm system looks to leave early Monday morning as snow showers will taper off. Monday will be quite windy still however. Highs will be well below average M-W…only in the upper 30s. At least I think high pressure sets in place and we could see some sunshine.

Extended outlook…

After Wednesday, our highs will climb back to near average for this time of year. The upcoming week looks relatively quiet after Monday. We can expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with low precipitation chances. Hopefully we can be back into the 50s by Friday.

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears