River Flood Warning until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Winona.

* until late Tuesday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 4:45 AM Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood

stage by Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Prairie Island Park begins to flood. Pumping

operations are underway by the city of Winona, and dike patrols are

started.

&&