River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 AM CDT

April 13, 2020
National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

La Crosse County

The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at La Crosse.
* until late Monday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 7:15 PM Sunday the stage was 12.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood
stage on Monday.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…Pettibone Campground and RV Park is flooded.
Road access to the north end of the Shore Acres development is
impacted by flooding. Some lowland flooding occurs in other areas
near the river.

