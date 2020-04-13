Ashley HomeStore Teams Up to Fight Hunger with Feeding America Providing Over 4.4 Million Meals Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla.- Furniture retailer, Ashley HomeStore has partnered with Feeding America to provide individuals to have the necessary resources amongst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the company, Ashley HomeStore, along with their licensee retail store owners, have come together to donate over

$448,000, providing more than 4.4 Million meals nationwide. In addition, there was a match provided for Ashley HomeStore’s contribution through the Tony Robbins challenge, bringing the total amount to more than 8 Million meals donated throughout the nation.

Todd Wanek, President, and CEO, AshleyFurniture Industries, Inc. stated, "COVID-19 is having a major impact around the world, and it truly hits home when you see the impact firsthand in our own communities. During these unprecedented times, we are proud to partner with Feeding America, joining in their fight to combat hunger and aid our communities

across this great nation.”

The donations from Ashley HomeStore are coming at a severe time of need for Feeding America as they are experienced increased demand for meals during the pandemic. In fact, since the pandemic of COVID-19, Ashley Furniture has implemented the below efforts to aid our

communities throughout the country. These efforts include, but are not limited to:

• Donation of over 4.4 Million meals through Feeding America.

• Donation of thousands of Ashley manufactured medical gowns for hospitals.

• Ashley has transported essential goods, comprised of medical supplies, masks, grocery items,

water, agricultural supplies and more on their transportation fleet.

• Donation of over 1,200 mattresses and hundreds of bed frames to various children’s

organizations, churches, medical shelters, and non-profit organizations throughout the nation.