Back to school for parents with free online webinar

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While kids are practicing distance learning, so too can parents looking for ways to manage this new normal. The Parenting Professor, Chris Peterson, shares some advice plus a free offering from the Love & Logic Institute.

Peterson said while in-person classes are on hold, the six-part session he usually leads has gone virtual. The Love & Logic Institute is giving the webinar away free for the month of April to anyone who wants to use it.

"It's an amazing offer for teachers, grandparents, anyone who works with young kids," Peterson said. "You can do it in the comfort of your own home."

Although the in-person classes provide more interaction and feedback, Peterson said the webinar touches on all of the topics he teaches. From how to not argue with kids, to how to get rid of defiance and get kids to do what you say without warnings, the webinar gives attendees a succint way to learn these strategies.

"I teach this class, and I'm still going through the webinar online," Peterson added.

You can find a link to the free Love & Logic Institute webinar by clicking here.