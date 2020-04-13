Cold weather this week…

Cold weather will stick around behind the weekend snowstorm. Highs will reach only into the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and then rebound into the 40s for the rest of the work week. Normal highs at this time of the year are in the upper 50s.

Weekend warmup…

A modest warming trend will move in for the weekend, but readings are likely to remain below average. Highs are expected to be in the 50s.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden