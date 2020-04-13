“Every legal option is on the table:” Dems plan for lawsuits, GOP predicts roadblocks

MADISON (WKOW) -- Six days after the election, results of Wisconsin’s spring primary are sparking interest from election attorney’s on possible legal challenges whether or not results and the election itself was fair.

Even before polls closed last Tuesday, legal challenges from both parties were brewing and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin is preparing arguments for court, gathering interviews with voters about their experiences last week.

“Every legal option in on the table,” said Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Wikler said they are talking to voters who complained they never received an absentee ballot, forcing some to show up in-person to vote. They are also speaking with those who felt disenfranchised as predominately minority areas were hit with poll closures. Only five out of 180 polling locations were open in Milwaukee, causing people to wait hours to cast ballots.

“Key principles for us is as fair as possible election after the outrageous sacrifices they made to cast ballots and that we fight for voters in elections going forward,” said Wikler.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Mark Jefferson believes Democrats’ claims will be hard to prove in court.

"I don't think that they have a serious leg to stand on when they talk about any type of voter suppression or inability to get to the polls because everybody faced similar obstacles," said Jefferson.

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said the DNC is exploring challenges to May’s Special Election for the 7th Congressional District seat. Perez is advocating for the state to send absentee ballots to every registered voter in the district.

“Seeking to vote in a safe manner is not an issue of right vs. left it's an issue of right vs. wrong," said Perez.

On Monday, the first post-election lawsuit was filed after a group of Milwaukee-area voters filed a federal lawsuit over the election.

They are suing Republican legislative leaders who refused to delay the election or shift it to all-mail. The 14 Milwaukee-area residents are seeking a recount of absentee ballots after some voters requested one but never received it, or it was delivered after April 7th.