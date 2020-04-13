Jackson Co. records first COVID-19 death

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Jackson County health officials said Monday that they've had their first COVID-19 related death.

Jackson County Public Health said the individual was a Ho-Chunk male in his 60s. No other information was released out of privacy for the family.

The health department said they are working to track down any contacts the man had with others.

As of Monday, Jackson County has ten confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As with other county health departments, they said that people should assume that there are other cases in the county.

They are encouraging social distancing and leaving home only for essential supplies.

