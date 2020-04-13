Local board of canvassers begin processing absentee ballots in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Municipal clerks across the state are reviewing votes from last week's presidential primary, a count that was delayed for several days.

On Monday, the La Crosse local board of canvassers met at City Hall to finish their election night duties, which included the processing of late-arriving absentee ballots.

City of La Crosse clerk, Teri Lehrke says this process is usually completed on election night, "This process is a continuation of election day. Again, normally election day is closed on election night but this is very unique this one-week extension was given so its very important business."

Lehrke says that the city of La Crosse received a record number of absentee ballots.