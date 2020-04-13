Medical Monday: Tips to help victims of sexual assault

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sexual assault awareness month continues through the month of April, and it's even more challenging considering the stay at home orders due to COVID-19. Local health officials want you to know there are still resources out there. Psychotherapist Rhonda Bryhn from Gundersen Health System discusses awareness and prevention.

What should our community know about sexual assault?

Sexual violence is more common than most people realize and can happen to anyone. Even in a time of social distancing and staying at home, though, there are things we can do to address this problem and support those who have been impacted by it.

Tell me about the scope of this problem:

In the US, approximately every 73 seconds a person is sexually assaulted. And every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Meanwhile, only 5 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison.

How does COVID 19 affect this situation?

Many of us are staying at home to slow the spread of the virus, and this can be a hard time for all of us, but it is especially difficult for those who have to be home with an abuser. Those who experience intimate partner violence---that is, violence from their partner or spouse---or child abuse are at particular risk during times of crisis.

For example, due to the closings of schools, after-school activities, and daycare centers, children have lost critical social support structures and are isolated from adults who regularly lookout for signs of abuse. Adults who experience intimate partner violence are likewise cut off from those who may otherwise serve as helpers--- co-workers, friends, medical professionals, etc.

In addition, the uncertainty and feelings of lack of control or helplessness that we all may be feeling can be especially overwhelming for survivors of sexual violence. They are already trying to cope with the impact of their trauma, and aspects of the current situation can trigger trauma-related distress and emotional pain.

How can we support those who are experiencing sexual assault?

If an adult discloses to us that they have been sexually assaulted, we may not know exactly what to say. That is ok. What is most important is that we respond with empathy and let them know that we are there for them. We can acknowledge how difficult it can be to share this kind of trauma. We don't need to have any answers or give advice---just be there and let them know that we are there to help in any way they need. Stay calm, and listen without judging or investigating. Recognize that healing has no specific timeline, and offer care and support over time.

In any place or at any social occasion, if we become aware of children who say something concerning or have suspicious bruises or injuries, we can reach out to law enforcement or social services. We can report our suspicions and concerns with confidentiality, and receive protection from liability. We can also contact authorities about suspected online sexual exploitation of children and adolescents.

WHERE TO SEEK HELP: