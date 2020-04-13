No new cases of COVID-19 reported today in La Crosse County

No new cases of COVID-19 reported today in La Crosse CountyNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in La Crosse County.
Jen Rombalski, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department, said that there are 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
One person is hospitalized at this time, but not on a respirator she said.
17 of the 26 cases have since recovered.
She made her comments at a briefing Monday afternoon.
