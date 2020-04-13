Officials want a delay in nation’s headcount due to virus

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The U.S. Census Bureau wants to delay deadlines for the 2020 headcount of all U.S. residents because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials on Monday said they were asking lawmakers to allow them to push back timetables for releasing data used to draw congressional and legislative districts. The deadlines are established by federal law and any changes require congressional approval.

The Census Bureau was postponing all field operations until June 1 and the deadline for wrapping up the nation's headcount was pushed back to Oct. 31. Field operations for the 2020 census have been suspended since mid-March and were set to resume this week.