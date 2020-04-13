Storm dumps nearly a foot of snow in southern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WXOW) - A spring storm dumped nearly a foot of heavy, wet snow in southern Minnesota, causing crashes and spinouts for travelers who chose not to stay at home because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Weather Service reported nearly 11 inches of snow at Elgin and about 10 inches at Wabasha and Oronoco.

Winds gusts in excess of 35 mph were reported.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said troopers were dealing with crashes Sunday afternoon especially along Interstate 35 south of the Twin Cities, I-90 between Albert Lea and Rochester, and U.S. Highway 52 between Rochester and the Twin Cities.

Eyota recorded nine inches of snow as of Sunday evening.

The small community of Montana, in Buffalo County, also had nine inches of new snow.

Across the river, Alma had eight inches of snow according to the National Weather Service.

8.3 inches fell in Mondovi.

About two inches fell in La Crosse, Onalaska, and New Amsterdam said the NWS.

