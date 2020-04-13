Sunken La Crosse steamboat site placed on National Register

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The remnants of a 150-year-old steamboat which burned and sank on the Black River is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The La Crosse Historical Society posted earlier this month that the War Eagle site is the first river shipwreck site placed on the register.

The National Register of Historic Places is the "official list of buildings, districts, sites, structures, and objects worthy of preservation" according to the National Park Service.

The society said that at least five people lost their lives on May 15, 1870, when the War Eagle, a sidewheel steamboat, caught fire and burned.

The wreck lies in about 30 feet of water just north of Riverside Park.

The War Eagle transported freight and passengers on the Upper Mississippi River for more than 15 years before it burned and sank. It had served during the Civil War transporting troops.

The historical society said that they're opening their new museum later this summer in downtown La Crosse. One of the first exhibits is on the War Eagle. They have a collection of over 700 artifacts from the steamboat.