The City of La Crosse lends a hand to its small business owners

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday, the Common Council approved a Small Business Relief Program for Small Businesses in the City Of La Crosse.

Registered small businesses throughout the City of La Crosse can apply for grants between $1,000 to $25,000. The program is eligible to for-profit businesses with up to 75 employees.

Andrea Schnick, the Economic Development Planner for the City Of La Crosse, said small businesses are the heart of the city.

"La Crosse is a unique community," Schnick said. "Our small businesses are the backbone of our community. We want to be able to help them make it through this pandemic."

The city allocated $350,000 in available funding. Due to the demand, the city will not be able to fund all applicants.

The submission deadline for the grants is Friday, April 24, 2020.