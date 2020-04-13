Waukesha nurse heading to coronavirus ‘hot zone’New
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WISN) — A Waukesha nurse is headed to the coronavirus "hot zone" in New Jersey to help healthcare workers there.
Becca Clifford is a registered nurse at the Madison VA hospital. She’s leaving Sunday for New Jersey.
Clifford will work at a long-term rehabilitation center in Hackensack that has designated one of its floors to COVID-19 positive patients.
She said she's going to help out because of a shortage in healthcare workers in that area.
The 25-year-old said she felt it was her duty during this time to lend her help where it's needed most.
"It's what I need to do. I have the ability to help others. They need help right now. They are in a full blown crisis out there. They need more people. They need healthcare workers because there is a shortage and going out there is the least I can do," Clifford said.
Clifford tells our affiliate WISN that she expects to be in New Jersey for eight weeks, but it could be longer depending on the need.