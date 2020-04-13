Wisconsin chef continues to help donate food during pandemic

Fitchburg (WKOW) - Easter Sunday was far from a day of rest for Chef Dave Heide. Owner of Lilianas Restaurant in Fitchburg and Charlie's On Main in Oregon. Both locations had a hand in getting meals out to people on the holiday.

"This wasn't just Chef Dave doing it. Or just Liliana's or the staff here, or just my family," said Heide. "This was literally an entire community coming together so we could try to do something nice for someone else."

Heide is talking about the 100 plus meals he helped donate on Sunday. It started as a pay it forward meal program. Allowing people to pay for an Easter meal for someone else.

The program originally had 10 people donate but 50 people apply for a meal. Unable to turn down 40 people, Heide put the word out on Facebook. Before he knew it, he had 70 meal donations.

"Each meal has seven items. Each one is in a container this big or that big. So, we're talking a lot of food," said Heide.

During this holiday weekend, with the help of the Greater Madison Resource Center (GMRC), Heide helped send food to 74 families staying in hotels as their temporary homes. Part of that was roughly 215 kids.

Outside of his Liliana's location, Heide has a tree with 178 Easter eggs on it. Each egg represents two people he helped send a meal to for the holiday.

On top of all of the donated food, Heide offered carryout to his customers on Easter Sunday which sold out. He continues to use food to bring people together during this pandemic.

Heide said, "That's one of the reasons why we started up this meal program in the first place. To get enough people who might be alone for the first time ever in their lives on Easter to let them has access to that warm food. For me food has always been about that conveying of love."

To help make a donation to Chef Heide and his food donating, click here.