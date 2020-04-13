Wisconsin Legislature releases coronavirus response bill

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has released its coronavirus response bill, a proposal lawmakers plan to vote on starting Tuesday in first-of-its-kind virtual sessions that most lawmakers will attend remotely. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he hadn’t reviewed the final version of the bill, but was hopeful a bipartisan deal could be reached. A provision in an earlier version of the bill that would have given the Legislature’s GOP-controlled budget committee the power to make any spending cuts it wanted has been removed. The bill would waive a one-week waiting period for people to receive unemployment benefits.