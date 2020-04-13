Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly posts statement after defeat

(WKOW) -- Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly lost his bid to stay on the state's highest court.

Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky beat him in the spring election.

Kelly posted a statement on Facebook Monday night .

"It has been the highest honor of my career to serve the people of Wisconsin on their Supreme Court these past four years. Obviously I had hoped my service would continue for another decade, but tonight's results make clear that God has a different plan for my future. I congratulate Judge Karofsky and wish her well as she assumes the responsibilities of this important office."

Kelly's term ends on July 31.

"I will dedicate every day from now until then to finishing well in my service to this state. My thanks to my law clerks and our court staff, my colleagues on the bench, and the outstanding advocates who practice before us--together you made this privilege of public service into a true joy," he wrote.

