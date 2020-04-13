WQOW Content Manager

WQOW-TV, Eau Claire’s ABC affiliate, has an immediate opening for a Content Manager.

We are looking for a responsible, self-motivated and organized person to help lead the newsroom.

This is a leadership position. This person will work closely with the News Director to shape our news coverage every day. Some of the responsibilities will include daily editorial meetings, produce and manage daily story ideas, track upcoming events for potential stories, coordinate breaking news coverage, assign stories to staff, and work with reporters daily to cultivate the best story possible. The ideal candidate will embrace social media as

our staff produces content for on-air, online and mobile platforms.

To be considered, the candidate will need to be deeply invested in local, state and national news, including but not limited to politics, business, and agriculture. A successful candidate will not only be able to work efficiently under pressure but be able to lead during it. Knowledge of Word Press, iNews and Avid is a plus.

Applicants must have a degree in journalism or a related multimedia field. At least two years of leadership experience preferred.

To apply, go to our website and fill out an application and send with resume and cover letter and samples of your recent work to:

Kristen Shill

News Director, WQOW-TV

kshill@wqow.com

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V employer