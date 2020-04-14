Doctor’s Advice: How to navigate COVID-19 with asthma

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - COVID-19 is still a relatively new virus.

It's only about 4-months-old and based on what we know so far older adults and people with underlying conditions are especially vulnerable. That includes those with moderate to severe asthma.

If you are asthmatic, doctors say right now is the time to get your asthma as controlled as it can be. They say if you end up getting COVID-19, and your asthma is well-controlled, you'll likely be able to handle the virus better. And you should be using your daily medicines for asthma regularly.

"Normally some people say, 'Hey, we taper off the meds a little bit coming into summer.' This is not the year we want to do that," said Dr. Todd Mahr with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. "We want to keep people stable. Because we don't know how long we're going to have COVID-19. We don't know if there is going to be a secondary surge."

Dr. Mahr says you should also make sure you have an adequate supply of your asthma medication on hand, at home.