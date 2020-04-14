Local Assembly reps comment on COVID-19 relief bill passage

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse area members of the Wisconsin State Assembly voted in favor of a coronavirus relief package in Madison on Tuesday.

The measure will allow the state to spend more than $2 billion in federal aid headed to Wisconsin following passage of a stimulus bill in Washington last month.

The bill passed 97-2. Two Milwaukee legislators voted against it.

The relief package now goes to the state senate where they'll vote on it Wednesday.

Following the vote, local legislators spoke out about what the package means to those in the area.

94th District Rep. Steve Doyle:

“While I was pleased to vote in favor of this bill today, it’s been a little over a month since Governor Evers declared a State Emergency and it’s a shame Wisconsinites had to wait this long for law-makers to act. In the toughest of times, people pointed their fingers at us and demanded we take action to help the many businesses and families who are struggling. I am proud we were able to finally take action and support Wisconsin’s major industries like agriculture and manufacturing, provide worker’s compensation for first responders who contract COVID-19, and repeal the one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance until February 7th, 2021.”

“Even though there are some really good things in this bill, it’s not a golden ticket. I had hoped during such a tough and sad time for many Wisconsinites, we could have set politics aside and gave them a greater sense of security. That’s why today cannot be the last day the Assembly meets. We have much more work to do in order to provide Wisconsinites with the golden ticket they deserve.”

Rep. Jill Billings:

“I’m heartened to finally be taking action to address many of the issues that constituents have faced in the recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislative package is a first step that will eliminate the one week waiting period for unemployment insurance and guarantee Wisconsin can capture federal funds to assist in our response to the outbreak.



“I will continue to advocate for further action to meet the continued needs of community members, local governments and businesses. I supported proposed amendments that would have aided our tourism economy, our childcare workforce, hazard pay for our essential workers, and expanded insurance coverage for COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment. Unfortunately, these amendments did not pass today. The legislation that was approved addressed some short-term, immediate needs but we also need to be forward-thinking to mitigate the forthcoming impact in coming months.



“It was encouraging to hear the news yesterday that the ‘safer at home’ measures are working, with the lowest increase in day-to-day COVID-19 cases since March 24. No one is immune to the disease or the sacrifices that are being made to stop the spread of the disease. It is a time for people to come together to help each other—and we as legislative leaders need to continue to be responsive to the needs of our state to ensure health, safety, and security in this uncertain time.”

Rep. Treig Pronschinske:

“I am happy to say that after today’s Assembly floor session the people of Wisconsin now have more protection during the difficult COVID-19 outbreak.” said Rep. Pronschinske. “These commonsense provisions allow people to apply and receive unemployment through the state without having the one week waiting period. As the lead author of the original bill to suspend this week, I am thrilled to see bipartisan support for something that is affecting the most vulnerable right now.”

Rep. Pronschinske continued, “Rural areas like my district will also be glad to see that in the bill passed today, there is a section to extend prescription drugs for those who need it. There are many good and common sense things in this package that will help our constituents during this very trying time. In a bipartisan manner we were able to come together by staying apart today.”