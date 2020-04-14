Mauston police ask for help finding missing teen

MAUSTON (WXOW) -- Mauston Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police believe Isabella R. Jewison may be staying with friends in La Crosse, Tomah or Madison.

They posted their request for the public's help Tuesday morning, April 14, on their Facebook page.

The girl was last seen in Mauston on Sunday.

Authorities described Jewison as 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with "Brownish/Blonde" hair.

Anyone with information on where Jewison may be can contact the Mauston Police Department at (608) 847-6363.