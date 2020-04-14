Minnesota House sends insulin affordability bill to Senate

The Minnesota Legislature is poised to approve a long-awaited insulin affordability bill championed by the mother of an uninsured Minneapolis diabetic who died because he was forced to ration his supply of the drug. The House passed it 111-22 and sent to the Senate. An early version of the proposal nearly passed the Legislature last spring but a compromise fell apart in the final hours of the 2019 session. Disputes over who should pay and opposition from the pharmaceutical industry had been sticking points in negotiations since then. But a bipartisan deal finally came together last week in talks between Senate Republicans and House Democrats.