Minnesota Legislature passes its 4th COVID-19 relief package

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Legislature has approved its fourth COVID-19 relief bill as state health officials report nine more coronavirus deaths.

Representatives passed the bill 103-31 Tuesday and sent it to the Senate, which approved it 64-3 and forwarded it to Gov. Tim Walz.

“The top priority was to help the Governor react to the COVID virus – we’ve put more than $500 million in funding to prepare hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and state agencies, and funding to support child care providers, small businesses, college students, and veterans," Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a news release. “Today’s bill includes some important technical issues that need to be dealt with as we continue with our response to the challenges caused by the virus.”

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 45 more people have been infected with the coronavirus, taking the state's total to 1,695, and it says 79 people have died.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus has risen by 20 to 177, including 75 in intensive care. But 909 patients have recovered and no longer need isolation.