Obama endorses Biden, says former VP has ‘qualities we need’

If there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the American spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government. The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience; honesty and humility; empathy and grace – that kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitols and mayors offices. It belongs in the White House. That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States. Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made. He’s got the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery. And he’ll surround himself with good people – experts, scientists, and military officials who actually know how to run the government, work with our allies, and always put the American people’s interests above their own. Right now, we need Americans of goodwill to unite in a great awakening against a politics that too often has been characterized by corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance, and meanness. And to change that, we need Americans of all political stripes to get involved in our politics and public life like never before. For those of us who believe in building a more just, more generous, more democratic America where everybody has a fair shot at opportunity, who believe in a government that cares about the many, and not just the few, who love this country and are willing to do our part to make sure it lives up to its highest ideals – now’s the time to fight for what we believe in. And I’ve got a lot more to say about why Joe should be President in the video. I hope you give it a watch. Then I hope you’ll join us at JoeBiden.com and make a plan for how you’re going to get involved.