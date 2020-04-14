Promoting Wisconsin tourism through virtual resources

WISCONSIN (WXOW) - While Wisconsinites remain under Governor Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, it does not mean that residents can cannot have some new adventures in the Badger State.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism and Travel Wisconsin are teaming up to create online resources and virtual experiences. This includes quizzes, an enter-to-win travel sweepstakes and a competition to find the best spot for a Wisconsin tradition: the Friday night fish fry. Department of Tourism secretary designee Sara Meaney said that tourism and promoting the state of Wisconsin is still a priority.

"We're busy as ever with tourism. Even though no one is traveling right now, we have to make sure we stay prepared so that we can bring people to the state as soon as it's safe to do so, and to get the economy back up and running," said Meaney.

While 40 state parks are currently closed right now, there are many parks that remain open. Meaney said that's a great way for people to get out and experience the beauty of Wisconsin. She is also encouraging people to use the hashtag #HowWIHelp on social media to show how generous acts are still happening in Wisconsin during this tough time.

In 2018, tourism in Wisconsin generated $21.6 billion in business sales and $13.3 billion in spending. It also accounted for 199,000 full and part-time jobs that year.