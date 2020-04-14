River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10.

* until Saturday morning…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 4:00 AM Tuesday the stage was 15.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood

stage by Friday.

* Impact…At 15.5 feet…The water is over Marina Road.

&&