River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at McGregor.
* until Sunday evening…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 3:45 AM Tuesday the stage was 17.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Droppin below flood
stage Sunday morning.
* Impact…At 17.0 feet…Minor lowland flooding begins, and access to
parks near the river in Prairie du Chien is affected.
&&