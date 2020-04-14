River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Wabasha.
* until late Thursday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 4:15 AM Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood
stage by Thursday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet…The river affects low lying areas.
