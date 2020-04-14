State board rescinds ban against ‘window visits’

MADISON (WKOW) -- The state's Board on Aging and Long Term care has rescinded it's prohibition on 'window visits' after contact with Gov. Evers' office.

The state board on Monday began prohibiting "window visits" at nursing homes or assisted living communities.

Former Republican state Senator and candidate for U.S. Senate Leah Vukmir was among those pushing back on the order.

"I understand protecting the health of our sick and elderly — but this goes too far," she wrote on Facebook.

(READ THE MEMO HERE)

But after the guidance was brought to the attention of Gov. Evers' office, the board updated its recommendations.

"We have asked the board to reissue guidance that preserves the ability of Wisconsinites to have these kinds of visits with their loved ones," a spokesperson from the governor's office said. "This is also counter to the provisions of the Safer at Home order."

The new guidance eliminates the request that people avoid 'window visits."

The board issued this new guidance, effective immediately:

• Follow the Governor’s Emergency Order #12, “Safer at Home,” and do not leave your long-term care community or your home for anything but essential needs, such as getting groceries and picking up medications. If you are over age 65 or have a chronic health condition, please ask if another person can manage these tasks for you to minimize your time out of your home.

• If you are a resident, please stay where you are. When you go into the community you run an increasingly high risk of bringing COVID-19 back into your long-term care home with you, potentially infecting other vulnerable residents and staff.