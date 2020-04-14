Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department said they have two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

They now report ten confirmed cases in the county.

One of the cases is a man in his 50s with severe symptoms.

The other is a man in his 20s with moderate symptoms.

The county also said that they've had 447 negative test results so far.

The department does connect one death to the outbreak, but state that the person had underlying health conditions. That person tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized.

