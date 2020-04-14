Voters reject Trump’s pick in chaotic Wisconsin court race 

A liberal challenger has ousted a conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice endorsed by President Donald Trump. Court candidate Jill Karofsky on Monday overcame a successful push by Republicans to forge ahead with last week’s election even as numerous other states postponed theirs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Joe Biden also easily won the state’s presidential primary. Biden’s win was a foregone conclusion. But Karofsky’s decisive victory could be viewed as a bellwether in battleground Wisconsin ahead of the November presidential election. Her victory narrows conservative control of the state’s highest court to 4-3.