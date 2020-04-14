Wisconsin Assembly prepares to vote on virus response bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - About half of the 99 members of the Wisconsin Assembly plan to participate remotely in a virtual session to vote on a coronavirus response bill.

Tuesday's session will be the first time lawmakers have gathered since the pandemic.

The session was scheduled to take place in the Assembly chamber as usual. But due to fears over spreading the virus, about half of the representatives plan to dial in and vote remotely.

The Senate is holding a similar session on Wednesday to send the bill on to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Republican Assembly leaders are predicting bipartisan support for the bill.