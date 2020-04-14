Wishing Diggs well, Cousins not worried by Vikes’ departures

Kirk Cousins has taken a new contract into an increasingly uncertain 2020 season that keeps his place as Minnesota’s quarterback for another three years. He’ll have a lot of new teammates around him, too, whenever he takes the field next for the Vikings. An expected departure of several mainstay players was accelerated by the trade that sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo. Cousins wished Diggs well and was one of the first players to message him once the deal became public. He called the trade a “win-win” for what the Vikings were able to recoup for a dissatisfied player.