Xcel Energy Foundation to donate $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) - Xcel Energy and its foundation are donating $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.

The money comes from Xcel's plans earmarking more than $20 million in a corporate giving campaign after the company sells its Mankato Energy Center later this summer.

In a statement from Xcel, Chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy Ben Fowke said, “At Xcel Energy, we’re doing our part to support our customers and communities during this very challenging time. I’m so proud of our employees, who are not only doing critical work to keep the lights on, they’ve also embraced our commitment to community by joining our effort to support our neighbors in need.”

The statement also outlined the Xcel Energy Foundation's plan to match "employee donations up to $1,000 at a rate of two dollars for every dollar donated, tripling the amount of the gift, up to $300,000. Within a week, employees donated $112,000 dollars. With the Foundation match of

more than $223,000, that’s a donation of nearly $335,000.

Disaster relief, food banks, and local United Way chapters in Xcel's eight state service area will benefit from the donations.