3,721 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 182 deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- Positive cases of COVID-19 and deaths attributed to the disease continued to increase, albeit slowly, Wednesday.

Positive test results increased to 3,721. Negative tests now stand at 39,326.

COVID-19 has killed 182 people in the state.

The number of people that have been hospitalized by the illness since it first appeared in the state is 1,091, or 29 percent of total cases.

These numbers come from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The agency updates its website with the latest figures every day around 2 p.m.