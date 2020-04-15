3,721 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 182 deaths

3,721 COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 182 deathsUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Positive cases of COVID-19 and deaths attributed to the disease continued to increase, albeit slowly, Wednesday.
Positive test results increased to 3,721. Negative tests now stand at 39,326.
COVID-19 has killed 182 people in the state.
The number of people that have been hospitalized by the illness since it first appeared in the state is 1,091, or 29 percent of total cases.
These numbers come from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The agency updates its website with the latest figures every day around 2 p.m.
|County
|Positive
|Negative
|Deaths
|Rate (Positive cases per 100,000 people)
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died)
|Buffalo
|4
|116
|1
|30.4
|25
|Crawford
|3
|130
|0
|18.4
|0
|Grant
|8
|283
|1
|15.4
|13
|Jackson
|10
|138
|1
|48.8
|10
|La Crosse
|26
|1,311
|0
|21.2
|0
|Monroe
|10
|453
|1*
|22.0
|10
|Trempealeau
|1
|306
|0
|3.4
|0
|Vernon
|0
|235
|0
|0
|0
*Person had underlying health issues according to Monroe County Health Dept. The person tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized