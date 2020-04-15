ACLU-MN sues to release Moose Lake inmates due to COVID-19

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing to release inmates endangered by COVID-19 at Moose Lake prison in northern Minnesota. The organization filed a petition Wednesday against the state Department of Corrections. According to a DOC database, 12 inmates in Moose Lake are confirmed positive for the coronavirus and another 31 inmates are presumed positive. The ACLU-MN says at least 11 correctional staff reportedly also have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The petition alleges the prison is not fulfilling its constitutional duty to keep people in custody safe. A spokesman for the Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.