Authorities identify 2 men killed in Iowa helicopter crash

Authorities have identified two men killed in a March 31 helicopter crash west-central Iowa. Officials say a passenger, 23-year-old Benjamin Peterson of Des Moines, and the pilot, 30-year-old Ryan Doolittle, of Minneapolis, died in the crash. Peterson worked for Western EcoSystem Tech as an aerial wildlife surveyor. The crash happened in Audubon County, a few miles east of Hamlin. Authorities say the aircraft hit a power line before it went down. The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.