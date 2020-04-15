Cabela’s donates work boots with help of United Way

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) - Cabela's in Prairie du Chien recently donated 145 pairs of work boots to members of the community with the help of Great Rivers United Way.

These boots are made for walking, but most importantly made to supply necessary work equipment for those looking for, or starting a new job.

Great Rivers United Way used corporations and non-profits to get these boots to people that would otherwise not be able to afford them.

Resource Development Director at Great Rivers United Way Katie Sparks says they had the help of two corporations and five non-profits to spread the boots out to people who deem them essential for work.

"Financial components at this time are different than what we've seen before due to COVID-19, so these boots are able to help people obtain employment, secondary employment, employment that they might've never had before, but also meet the requirements of that employer," said Sparks. "So something they don't have to pay for to have that job."

In addition to those needing proper footwear to obtain or maintain employment, the boot donation benefits other groups as well. Students that need work boots for internships, and members of the homeless population for health and safety also received part of the donation.